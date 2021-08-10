Recent cyberthreats to the Marine Transportation System

The Marine Transportation System (MTS) should be on heightened alert as a result of two recent developments. The first is a cyberattack that has affected port operations at container terminals in several South African ports due to “an act of cyberattack, security intrusion and sabotage.”[1][2] The affected terminals use a popular Terminal Operating System (OS) widely used throughout the U.S., and certain processes handled by the Terminal OS were suspended as a result of the cyberattack. The attack is believed to be related to the “Death Kitty” ransomware, although full details are still not available.