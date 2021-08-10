Augusta hospitals filling up as new pandemic surge hits
Augusta hospitals are facing a renewed surge of COVID-19 patients and two have started turning away ambulances. AU Health System, which had 77 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, is on diversion for emergency services, as well as for medical, psych or trauma patients, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The health system's numbers include seven patients hospitalized at Children's Hospital of Georgia, spokeswoman Lisa Kaylor said.www.augustachronicle.com
