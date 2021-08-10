How to change your account name on EA/Origin

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Nintendo held its latest Indie World Showcase today, and it highlighted a wide selection of indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch, and seven that were launching today, including the much-anticipated Axiom Verge 2. Other exciting games featured in the show include the innovative card-based RPG Loop Hero, Tetris Effect: Connected, Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon, and many more. After announcing yesterday that a "Realtime Experience" patch would be available universally starting at 12pm PT / 3pm ET time today, Blue Box Game Studios announced that a demo for its upcoming project Abandoned has been delayed due to technical issues. Sonic the Hedgehog and Tails are joining Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania as playable characters, free and unlockable on all platforms through normal gameplay at launch. Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania launches on October 5, 2021, for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Max has all that in your Daily Fix!