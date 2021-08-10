Idris Elba Joins 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' as Knuckles

In today's Entertainment Fix, Val Kilmer has reflected on the challenges he faced on Batman Forever, particularly when suiting up to play DC's masked vigilante. Kilmer offered additional insight into his Batman Forever experience in Val, Amazon Prime Video's new autobiographical documentary chronicling the life and career of the actor. According to ComicBook.com, Kilmer reminisced about his time on set and suggested that playing Batman was quite different from fantasizing about being the hero. A major character in the Batman comic book series and wider DC franchise has seemingly come out as bisexual in a recently published issue of Batman: Urban Legends. Major spoilers for Batman: Urban Legends #6 ahead. You have been warned! Tim Drake, the third character to assume the role of Batman's Boy Wonder sidekick, has been a prominent feature of the series. Drake's Robin features in the story "Sum of Our Parts" a three-part tale written by Meghan Fitzmartin and illustrated by Belen Ortega. The story's third chapter concluded today with the reveal that Tim Drake is open to exploring his seeming bisexuality. Idris Elba has apparently confirmed that he will voice Knuckles the Echidna in the upcoming Sonic Movie sequel. Elba posted a picture of Knuckles' iconic, well, knuckles on the actor's personal Instagram account seemingly confirming that he has joined the cast. While we knew that Sonic's friends like Tails will take a more prominent role in the sequel, but a leak from earlier this year also suggested Knuckles will join the cast as well. All of this entertainment news in this episode of IGN The Fix: Entertainment!