Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Idris Elba Joins 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' as Knuckles

By Adam B. Vary
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot off his starring role in “The Suicide Squad,” Idris Elba has joined the cast of “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” as the voice of Knuckles, Sonic’s scrappy nemesis-turned-compatriot, Paramount announced on Tuesday. The actor confirmed the casting by posting a first look at the character — or, rather, the character’s...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natasha Rothwell
Person
Idris Elba
Person
James Marsden
Person
Shemar Moore
Person
Adam Pally
Person
Ben Schwartz
Person
Tika Sumpter
Person
Jim Carrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic The Hedgehog 2#Paramount#Wme#The Artists Partnership#Ziffren Brittenham Llp#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
MoviesDaily Reflector

Movie Capsules

A QUIET PLACE PART II — Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. Rated R.
MoviesIGN

Why the Batsuit Ruined Val Kilmer's Batman Forever Experience - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

In today's Entertainment Fix, Val Kilmer has reflected on the challenges he faced on Batman Forever, particularly when suiting up to play DC's masked vigilante. Kilmer offered additional insight into his Batman Forever experience in Val, Amazon Prime Video's new autobiographical documentary chronicling the life and career of the actor. According to ComicBook.com, Kilmer reminisced about his time on set and suggested that playing Batman was quite different from fantasizing about being the hero. A major character in the Batman comic book series and wider DC franchise has seemingly come out as bisexual in a recently published issue of Batman: Urban Legends. Major spoilers for Batman: Urban Legends #6 ahead. You have been warned! Tim Drake, the third character to assume the role of Batman's Boy Wonder sidekick, has been a prominent feature of the series. Drake's Robin features in the story "Sum of Our Parts" a three-part tale written by Meghan Fitzmartin and illustrated by Belen Ortega. The story's third chapter concluded today with the reveal that Tim Drake is open to exploring his seeming bisexuality. Idris Elba has apparently confirmed that he will voice Knuckles the Echidna in the upcoming Sonic Movie sequel. Elba posted a picture of Knuckles' iconic, well, knuckles on the actor's personal Instagram account seemingly confirming that he has joined the cast. While we knew that Sonic's friends like Tails will take a more prominent role in the sequel, but a leak from earlier this year also suggested Knuckles will join the cast as well. All of this entertainment news in this episode of IGN The Fix: Entertainment!
CelebritiesGamespot

Billy Zane Joins MacGruber And Will Play An Evil Villain

Billy Zane, known for his supporting roles on Titanic and Dead Calm, is joining the cast of MacGruber, according to The Hollywood Reporter. NBC Peacock's new eight-episode TV series is a spin-off of the original Saturday Night Live sketch that was a satirical take on the ostentatious action series MacGyver. Playing with action-adventure tropes, the TV show will still follow the adventures of main character MacGruber, reprised by Will Forte, and will take place after his release from a 10-year prison stint. MacGruber's mission is to eliminate the villainous Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth, who will be played by Zane.
Moviesmobilesyrup.com

Tom Hanks’ next Apple TV+ movie to premiere in November

Apple has confirmed that the Tom Hanks-led drama Finch will premiere on Apple TV+ on November 5th. The announcement was made on the official Apple TV social media accounts alongside the first image from the film. Per Apple, Hanks plays the eponymous Finch, “the head of an unlikely family on...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Finch’: Tom Hanks Movie Gets Premiere Date On Apple TV+ & First-Look Photo

Tom Hanks starrer Finch will debut on Apple TV+ on November 5, Apple Original Films said Thursdayt. Check out the first-look image below. In the film directed by Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones, True Detective), the Oscar-winning Hanks plays a robotics engineer who is among the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event. While that event left the world a wasteland, Finch has built a world of his own in the time since, which he shares with his beloved dog, Goodyear. Also living with Finch in his underground bunker is a robot (played by Caleb Landry Jones) that he’s built to...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Rupert Friend

Rupert Friend, Jason Schwartzman Join Wes Anderson’s Next Film (Exclusive) Rupert Friend and Jason Schwartzman are the latest actors to board Wes Anderson’s newest movie. The untitled project began production this week in Spain with many of Anderson’s regular actors…. Mark Wahlberg in Antoine Fuqua’s ‘Infinite’: Film Review. Mark Wahlberg...
MoviesFandango

This Week in Movie News: Idris Elba Joins ‘Sonic’ Sequel, Margot Robbie to Work With Wes Anderson and More

Need a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. Idris Elba is Knuckles: One of the most distinct voices in Hollywood today will be heard in the next Sonic the Hedgehog movie. English actor Idris Elba (The Suicide Squad) has joined the cast of the video game adaptation, a follow-up to the hit 2020 original, personally confirming on social media that he will vocally perform the part of Knuckles the Echidna in the sequel. No stranger to voicing animal characters, he previously played an African buffalo, a sea lion and a Bengal tiger in the respective Disney features Zootopia, Finding Dory and The Jungle Book. Due in theaters in April 2022, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 brings back Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Jim Carrey as over-the-tope villain Dr. Ivo Robotnik and James Marsden and Tika Sumpter reprising their live-action human roles as Tom and Maddie.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

All the Cameos in ‘Free Guy,’ From Ninja to Alex Trebek

Disney’s “Free Guy” is chock-full of pop culture references and celebrity cameos. So many that you might have lost track of them. That’s where we come in. The Ryan Reynolds-led film is directed by Shawn Levy, and while it is packed with references to actual video game franchises — like character Keys (Joe Keery)’s N7 Mass Effect” sticker on his laptop or the villainous game executive Antoine (Taika Waititi) dressing like an “Assassin’s Creed” character — but it’s not “Ready Player One” level with an almost overwhelming amount of Easter eggs.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Emma Stone Confirmed to Return for 'Cruella 2'

Emma Stone will be back for more dramatic fashions and dastardly deeds, officially closing a deal to star in the upcoming “Cruella 2.”. News of the sequel’s development broke in early June, just weeks after the live-action prequel to the Disney animated classic “101 Dalmations” opened in theaters. At the time, “Cruella” director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara were both expected to return for the new movie, but a deal was not yet done for Stone.
TV & Videos/Film

‘MacGruber’ Series Has the Good Taste to Cast Billy Zane

The game may have changed, but the players are still the same. MacGruber is getting his own streaming series with the cult comedy’s three leads returning. On top of that, none other than Billy Zane is coming to play. Variety reports that Zane will play the series’ heavy, who has...
Moviesthefilmstage.com

André Benjamin Joins the Cast of Noah Baumbach’s White Noise

Production is underway in and around the Cleveland area for Noah Baumbach’s next film, an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s seminal novel White Noise. With Adam Driver starring alongside Greta Gerwig in the reportedly $80 million Netflix production, more cast additions have come in over the summer, including Jodie Turner-Smith, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, as well as Alessandro Nivola and his children May Nivola and Sam Nivola. Now, we can add another notable name to the cast.
MoviesWGRZ TV

Joe Keery's Proudest Moment on 'Free Guy'? Making Taika Waititi Giggle (Exclusive)

Joe Keery didn't have a cheat code to getting cast in Free Guy. Despite having starred in three seasons of Strangers Things -- which is executive produced and frequently directed by Shawn Levy -- the 29 year old still had to audition the old-fashioned way for Levy's newest big screen blockbuster. "Obviously, we had a relationship from working on Stranger Things," Keery says over Zoom. "But besides that show, I really haven't done too much stuff. So, I kind of had to prove that I could do it."
Moviescrossroadstoday.com

Worth Watching: ‘Superstar’ Whitney Houston, Chadwick Boseman in Marvel’s ‘What If …?”, Return to ‘Riverdale,’ Third Time in the ‘Kissing Booth’

ABC’s new Superstar docuseries opens with the late Whitney Houston in the spotlight. Marvel’s animated What If …? series features the late Chadwick Boseman’s final voice performance as T’Challa as you’ve never seen him before. Riverdale returns from a four-month hiatus. Netflix makes hearts flutter with the third and presumably final movie in The Kissing Booth rom-com series.
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

Billy Zane Among Three to Join 'MacGruber' Series at Peacock

Zane has joined the cast of the series along with Joseph Lee Anderson and Timothy V. Murphy. They join previously announced series leads Will Forte, Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe, as well as cast members Sam Elliott and Laurence Fishburne. Zane is taking over the role of Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth from Mickey Rourke in a recasting.
MoviesComicBook

Free Guy: Why Stranger Things Star Joe Keery Was Nervous For The Movie

20th Century Studios' Free Guy not only stars Ryan Reynolds, one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, but features a number of famous faces all around him. Primetime Emmy winner Jodie Comer stars opposite him with Marvel director Taika Waititi also appearing, even the late Alex Trebek, former host of Jeopardy!, appears. Another cast member is Stranger Things' Joe Keery, who says that the famous faces all around him were intimidating. Speaking in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Keery confided that his time working with director Shawn Levy on the Netflix series put him at ease but he was still nervous stepping onto set.

Comments / 0

Community Policy