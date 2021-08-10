Cancel
Falcon 9 To Launch 2024 Lunar Commercial Mission

Aviation Week
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON—Intuitive Machines (IM), one of NASA’s initial Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) providers, has selected the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket for the first-quarter-2024 launch of its third mission to the Moon. There will be an open manifest for government and commercial payloads. The company’s... Subscription Required. Falcon 9 To Launch...

aviationweek.com

