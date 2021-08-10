Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Jeff Wix Is Hired As New Tourism Director

By Editor
stegenherald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Wix, while new to heritage tourism, brings a long track record of connecting businesses with the proper demographic groups and successfully communicating what they have to offer. He believes this experience will pay off when he assumes duties as Ste. Genevieve’s director of tourism on Sept. 7. Wix was...

www.stegenherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Kentucky State
State
New Mexico State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heritage Tourism#Oasis Life Center#The Ste#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

United Way of Southern Nevada hires new donor director

A new hire at the United Way of Southern Nevada will be tasked with rallying supporters from across the valley. Brett McAnnany was appointed to director of donor relationships in mid-July, the nonprofit announced this week. McAnnany, a Las Vegas native, will be responsible for encouraging investments throughout Southern Nevada through the Tocqueville Society and other giving opportunities, according to a news release. In his role, he will act as a philanthropic advisor to help donors direct their funds.
Batesville, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Batesville hires new Community Development Director

BATESVILLE — Mayor Mike Bettice recently appointed Tricia Miller as the city’s Community Development Director, effective August 2, 2021. “Ms. Miller brings extensive experience, knowledge and skill to her new position,” Mayor Bettice said. “We believe she will play an important role in our continuing efforts to foster relationships with community organizations and develop a comprehensive community strategy for the City of Batesville.”
Missouri StateLynchburg News and Advance

Mostly unmasked crowds pack into Missouri State Fair

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Mostly unmasked crowds packed into the Missouri State Fair shoulder-to-shoulder this week as it opened in Sedalia amid soaring numbers of new COVID-19 infections. Fair officials decided in the spring to bring back the full fair after replacing it with a much smaller youth livestock show...
Brentwood, CAPosted by
The Press

Downtown Brentwood Coalition to hire director

City leaders and business officials agree that Brentwood’s downtown is a jewel of East County. Now they’re hoping a recent decision will help it sparkle even more. The nonprofit Downtown Brentwood Coalition (DBC), an all-volunteer group of downtown property and business owners who strive to improve downtown’s economic conditions, plan to hire a full-time director as part of a larger effort to become an accredited member of a nationally renowned, preservation-based, economic development organization.
Sioux Falls, SDwnax.com

SD Corn Will Hire Two Executive Directors

South Dakota Corn will be hiring separate leaders for the Corn Utilization Council and for the Corn Growers Association. That was announced at a meeting of the Corn Utilization Council on Friday in Sioux Falls. After coming out of executive session Council President Grant Rix also announced they had agreed to offer a contract to Jon Farris of Mitchell to serve as interim director of operations and oversee their forensic audit.
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

Nebraska Shakespeare hires executive director with long résumé

The new executive director of Nebraska Shakespeare says he’s ready to tackle diversity and inclusion problems that have reportedly plagued the company for a couple of years. In fact, said longtime arts administrator Brett Bernardini, that’s why he came to Omaha. “I really wanted the job because I saw a...
Billings, MTBillings Gazette

Northern Plains Resource Council hires new executive director

The Northern Plains Resource Council board of directors has hired Maggie Gordon to serve as the organization’s executive director after an expansive nationwide search. Northern Plains is a Billings-based grassroots conservation and family agriculture nonprofit organization founded in 1972. Gordon was an active member of Northern Plains before being hired...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Georgia Statetexasbreaking.com

CDC Warns Of Deadly Disease In Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, And Texas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about a deadly disease found in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. The disease is called Melioidosis or Whitmore’s Disease and is caused by “Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium.”. Many health officials are now trying to figure out the common source of...
Maryland StatePosted by
Only In Maryland

The Hidden Road In Maryland That Will Lead You To A Magnificent Overlook

Sure, Maryland may not be as mountainous as western states, but we DO have mountains and we DO have scenic overlooks. The following overlook in the Old Line State is lesser-known and is so worth seeking out. Check out this hidden gem that offers glorious views of Maryland AND West Virginia. Read on for the […] The post The Hidden Road In Maryland That Will Lead You To A Magnificent Overlook appeared first on Only In Your State.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Sad News: Texas Pastor Dies Of Covid-19, A Week After Closing Church

We all know that religion plays a crucial role in people's lives throughout the state of Texas. So, unfortunately, I have some extremely sad news to report. One week after closing his church to protect parishioners from the Covid-19 virus, a Texan pastor has passed away from Covid-19. Known as Darrell Boone, he was the Pastor of the Life Pointe Church in Hitchcock - a small town in Galveston County.
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Educationdistrictadministration.com

Schools in at least 5 states have shut down as delta infects more students

COVID clusters fueled by the delta variant have forced schools and districts in the South to go to online learning just weeks after reopening in person. The biggest impacts so far have been felt in Georgia and Mississippi. The Randolph County School System in Georgia has gone virtual until at...
Economyinsideradio.com

John Hadley

John Hadley, who has held various managerial positions and served as an on-air talent at Markel Entertainment sports KFNS St. Louis (590), has resigned from the station. The station is in the process of being sold to Zobrist Media Group. “There is an adversarial relationship with some former employees that...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Dixie Fire in California now largest wildfire in US

The Dixie Fire became the third largest wildfire in California state history. Greenville in Plumas County took a hard hit, with many of its buildings burned down. The Dixie Fire ravaging the Northern California landscape has burned its way into history, becoming the third largest wildfire in state records and the largest fire blaze in the U.S. this year.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

San Antonio hires new director to lead the city's $200 million job training program

San Antonio’s $200 million job training program now has a leader. City Manager Erik Walsh tapped Michael Ramsey, who previously oversaw job training efforts in Florida, to lead the city’s newly formed Workforce Development office, Walsh announced Tuesday. That office will be responsible for implementing Ready to Work — the sales tax-backed program to help residents enroll in job training and college degree programs in order to land higher-paying jobs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy