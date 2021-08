The 2021 trade deadline passed last week without much fanfare for the KC Royals. There were no blockbusters, no major deals, no playoff-securing acquisitions for Kansas City. For the most part—two out of the three deals they made—the Royals’ deadline transactions were noteworthy only for who they involved, and not any long-term impact they’ll have on the club. General Manager Dayton Moore managed to move free-agents-to-be Danny Duffy and Jorge Soler, the former for a player to be named later, the latter for a minor league pitcher. KC also paid cash to Toronto for reliever Joel Payamps.