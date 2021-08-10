COVID-19 Returns

OTTAWA – LaSalle County is at the highest level of coronavirus since May 13th, according to numbers released Friday by the health department. In the past 7 days, 154 county residents have contracted the virus, which gives a 7 day moving average of 22 cases per day, the highest since May 13th. Two people, a man in his 80s, and a woman in her 90s, succumbed to the disease in the past week. Despite the rise in cases, the county is not among counties on the state’s warning list, because emergency department visits did not significantly increase. However, the CDC is listing LaSalle County as having a high rate of community transmission, thus recommending that masks be worn while indoors, whether vaccinated or not.