In loving memory, Lyle “Bim” Ute, Jr
Lyle “Bim” Ute, Jr. (Dahgoo whunnuh doogoo) Born on April 12, 1960 passed away on August 6, 2021 in Riverton, Wyoming. Wake services at Beatrice Haukaas’ residence, #18 Sand Hills Road on Wednesday, at 7p.m. on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. An Early Sunrise Service with the Spring Creek Singers from Fort Hall, Idaho. Traditional Indian Services will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 10a.m. at the Rocky Mountain Hall in Fort Washakie, Wyoming. Interment at Sacajawea Cemetery.county10.com
Comments / 0