Trailer lands for ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’

By Zehra Phelan
heyuguys.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Prime Video has debuted a new trailer for the upcoming musical adaptation of ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’. Inspired by true events, the film follows Jamie New (Harwood), a teenager from Sheffield, who dreams of life on stage. While his classmates plan their livelihoods after they leave school, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition to become a fierce and proud drag queen. His best friend Pritti (Patel) and his loving mum (Lancashire) shower him with endless support, while local drag legend Miss Loco Chanelle (Grant) mentors him toward his debut stage performance. But Jamie also has to contend with an unsupportive father (Ineson), an uninspired careers advisor (Horgan), and some ignorant school kids who attempt to rain on his sensational parade. In rousing and colourful musical numbers, Jamie and his community inspire one another to overcome prejudice, be more accepting, and step out of the darkness into the spotlight.

