This Is How New York Gets Its First Woman Governor

The history of men being held accountable for sexual misconduct in any numbers is short — three to four years — but there is a relative constant. This is what it takes for a woman, or sometimes anyone but a white guy, to get the job. In 14 days, when Andrew Cuomo’s resignation becomes effective, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will become the first female governor of New York. (Hochul was first elected to Congress after a Republican congressman resigned over sending a shirtless photo to a woman he had made contact with on Craigslist.)