Effective Close Air Support without compromising existing platforms
Aircraft have proven themselves in several different roles as fighters, bombers, and tactical reconnaissance platforms. And in much the same way as the ‘creeping barrage’ supported the successful advance of armies in the Great War, the aircraft has also had a decisive role to play in Air-Land Integration and the neutralization and destruction of enemy targets, sometimes in close proximity to friendly forces on the ground.aviationweek.com
Comments / 2