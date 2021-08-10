Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Fantasy Island’ On Fox, A Reboot Of The ‘70s Series That Pays Homage To The Original
Fox’s new version of Fantasy Island isn’t the show’s first reboot attempt. In 1998, ABC brought back the show with Malcom McDowell playing Mr. Roarke, and leaned on the darker, more supernatural elements that were always at play on the island, but just never the main source of storytelling. A 2020 film version was a pure slasher flick. But this version hews much closer to the original, and thanks to a fine lead performance from Roselyn Sanchez, it more than reminds us of Aaron Spelling’s hit from the 1970s.decider.com
