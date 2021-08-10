Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

What's inside the Senate's bipartisan infrastructure bill

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JjHLO_0bNdJ0R400

The Senate has passed a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan plan to rebuild roads and bridges, modernize public works systems and boost broadband internet, among other improvements to the nation's infrastructure.

The White House is projecting that the investments will add, on average, about 2 million jobs per year over the coming decade. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said just before the bill passed on Tuesday that the legislation is “a decades-overdue step to revitalize America’s infrastructure and give our workers, our businesses, our economy the tools to succeed in the 21st century.”

The Senate will now turn to a second, much larger $3.5 trillion package that would pay for new family, health and education programs, among other liberal priorities. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said the House will eventually consider both measures together.

Here's a breakdown of the bill passed by the Senate:

ROADS AND BRIDGES

The bill would provide $110 billion to repair the nation's aging highways, bridges and roads. According to the White House, 173,000 total miles of America’s highways and major roads and 45,000 bridges are in poor condition. And the almost $40 billion for bridges is the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system, according to President Joe Biden's administration.

PUBLIC TRANSIT

The $39 billion for public transit in the legislation would expand transportation systems, improve accessibility for people with disabilities and provide dollars to state and local governments to buy zero-emission and low-emission buses. The Department of Transportation estimates that the current repair backlog is more than 24,000 buses, 5,000 rail cars, 200 stations and thousands of miles of track and power systems.

PASSENGER AND FREIGHT RAIL

To reduce Amtrak's maintenance backlog, which has worsened since Superstorm Sandy nine years ago, the bill would provide $66 billion to improve the rail service's 457-mile-long Northeast Corridor as well as other routes. It’s less than the $80 billion Biden — who famously rode Amtrak from Delaware to D.C. during his time in the Senate — originally asked for, but it would be the largest federal investment in passenger rail service since Amtrak was founded 50 years ago.

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

The bill would spend $7.5 billion for electric vehicle charging stations, which the administration says are critical to accelerating the use of electric vehicles to curb climate change. It would also provide $5 billion for the purchase of electric school buses and hybrids, reducing reliance on school buses that run on diesel fuel.

INTERNET ACCESS

The legislation's $65 billion for broadband access would aim to improve internet services for rural areas, low-income families and tribal communities. Most of the money would be made available through grants to states.

MODERNIZING THE ELECTRIC GRID

To protect against the widespread power outages that have become more frequent in recent years, the bill would spend $65 billion to improve the reliability and resiliency of the nation's power grid. It would also boost carbon capture technologies and more environmentally-friendly electricity sources like clean hydrogen.

AIRPORTS

The bill would spend $25 billion to improve runways, gates and taxiways at airports and to improve terminals. It would also improve aging infrastructure at air traffic control towers.

WATER AND WASTEWATER

To improve the safety of the nation's drinking water, the legislation would spend $55 billion on water and wastewater infrastructure. The bill would include $15 billion to replace lead pipes and $10 billion to address water contamination from polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS — chemicals that were used in the production of Teflon and have also been used in firefighting foam, water-repellent clothing and many other items.

PAYING FOR IT ALL

The five-year spending package would be paid for by tapping $210 billion in unspent COVID-19 relief aid and $53 billion in unemployment insurance aid some states have halted, along with an array of other smaller pots of money, like petroleum reserve sales and spectrum auctions for 5G services.

———

Associated Press writers Alexandra Jaffe, Kevin Freking and Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

368K+
Followers
95K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Water Systems#Economy#The White House#Democratic#Amtrak#Pfas#Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
White House
Related
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Pelosi threatens to destroy Democrats' infrastructure success

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying singlehandedly to force through a massive $3.5 trillion spending proposal by holding hostage a bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate this week. Unfortunately for her, there are still a few members left in the Democratic caucus with some common sense. Nine centrist House...
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Democrats are going to get a shellacking in 2022

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney chose to raise awareness recently about the most obvious thing in Washington: The Democrat’s control of the U.S. House of Representatives is in serious jeopardy. Politico’s story “House Dem campaign chief warns the majority at risk without message reboot” amplified Mr. Maloney’s cry for help but made it clear that Democrats are in serious denial about the dire situation they’ve created for themselves.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Intercept

Joe Manchin Wins a Watered-Down Voting Rights Bill

After an all-night vote-a-rama on the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget resolution, the Senate early this morning took a step forward on voting rights legislation, with a 50-49 party line vote that discharged the For the People Act, also known as S. 1, from the Rules Committee. The vote was designed to give Senate Republicans a chance to support the process of moving forward, or to demonstrate to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., that Republicans had no such intentions.
U.S. Politicsthedetroitbureau.com

Second Infrastructure Plan Wants $160B in Funding for EVs

Details about the much larger $3.5 trillion infrastructure plan being pushed by 29 House Democrats are out and there’s at least $160 billion dedicated to electric vehicle development and growth. It comes just one day after the $1 trillion bipartisan deal was approved in the Senate. The larger deal’s allotment...
Congress & CourtsMetro News

Capito, 45 Republican senators commit to opposing debt ceiling increase

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., joined 45 Republican colleagues in a letter stating they will not vote to increase the debt ceiling. Senators circulated the letter Tuesday as the chamber considered amendments to a budget resolution on a $3.5 trillion measure. The sweeping proposal on health, family and environmental issues does not include an increase of how much money the federal government can borrow.

Comments / 0

Community Policy