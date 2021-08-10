Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

MaidHealthy Gives $500 To Life Of Joy Foundation

severnaparkvoice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Wade (left), owner of MaidHealthy, presented a $500 check to Joy Cortina, founder of Life of Joy Foundation, on July 27. Life of Joy Foundation nurtures mental wellness and prevents suicide by serving as a link to integrative care of mind, body and spirit. The organization’s team also serves as an advocate with its collaborative network of resources, community engagement and cost assistance programs.

www.severnaparkvoice.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Charity#Maidhealthy#Life Of Joy Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Impact of giving drew George Family Foundation president to philanthropy

Sean Malone will work to continue advancing the George Family Foundation's efforts to promote an equitable society as president of the organization, which ramped up giving after the killing of George Floyd and in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Malone, who has led three nonprofit organizations, said the Minneapolis foundation's...
Clarksville, TNclarksvillenow.com

Giving Grace-Hope Pregnancy Center focusing on one life at a time

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – For this edition of Giving Grace, we’ll learn more about Hope Pregnancy Center, a nonprofit organization that has served the Clarksville-Montgomery County community since 1988. According to Executive Director Martha Sitzler, Hope Pregnancy Center’s mission is to cultivate hope one life at a time with...
Reedsville, WIwearegreenbay.com

Shoot 4 Coop: Changing one life at a time through the gift of giving

(WFRV) – Set your sights on raising money for several area charities all in the name of a local boy named Cooper. His parents, Sara and Dan Beaupre visited Local 5 Live with details on Shoot 4 Coop and how it has helped the community beyond what they could have ever imagined and how you can get involved.
Carter County, TNelizabethton.com

A Life Lived: It was a joy to know and experience Anna Banner

Anna Banner was one of those people, who it was a treat to know. She was a very caring and loving person, and had worked over half of her life as a nurse. Anna was 102 years old when she died July 22 in Rapid City, S.D., where she had been living since 2017 with her only daughter, Ruth. Prior to that she lived for a time in Virginia with her son, Skip.
Arnold, MDsevernaparkvoice.com

Scout Spreads Kindness Around Arnold

Andrew Gable, an Eagle Scout candidate with Troop 995 in Arnold, has based his project on spreading kindness throughout the community by leading a group of volunteers in creating a painted rock garden alongside two benches near Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. His kindness rock beautification project encourages people to visit the garden and take a rock for inspiration, share a rock for motivation, or create a rock for preservation to help his garden grow. More than 50 volunteers painted custom rocks, built benches and installed the project in the lower parking lot at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church prior to July.
Houston, TXcw39.com

Dunkin’ Joy In Childhood Foundation presents $10,000 grant to Wichita’s Kansas Food Bank to help children battling hunger

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) On Tuesday, August 10, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable organization powered by Dunkin’ and its franchisees, guests, vendor partners, and employees, will present a $10,000 grant to Houston’s Kids’ Meals Inc. This grant will help support Kids’ Meals’ mission to end childhood hunger by delivering free healthy meals to the doorsteps of Houston’s hungriest preschool-aged children and through collaboration provide their families with resources to help end the cycle of poverty.
Logan, OHLogan Daily News

Foundation, community fund give $7,000 for children’s museum project

LOGAN – Representatives of the planned Hocking Hills Children’s Museum used the occasion of receiving a generous donation Monday to provide an update on the progress of the museum project, which is being created in the empty Weghorst building at 78 and 82 W. Main St. in downtown Logan. “Right...
AdvocacyIntelligencer

Giving the Gift of Life This Summer

As we head into what’s known as “disaster season” — wildfires, hurricanes and other severe weather — Red Cross officials are sounding the alarm. You see, the nation’s blood supply continues to be an area of concern, particularly as we continue to deal with what has been a tumultuous 18-plus months of COVID-19.
Fairhope, ALgulfcoastnewstoday.com

Community Foundation gives $11,000 to local groups

FAIRHOPE --- The Fairhope/Point Clear Community Foundation gave $11,000 to five organizations in its third competitive grant cycle. The grants will address the needs of the Fairhope/Point Clear community in efforts to improve the quality of life of its residents. The 2021-2022 grantees include Prodisee Pantry, Fairhope Educational Enrichment Foundation,...
Homer, AKHomer News

Foundation invests in community, not just give away money

Another in a series of short historical reminiscences to mark the 30th anniversary of the Homer Foundation, Alaska’s first community foundation. The series has been produced by the foundation and written by board member Tom Kizzia. Before he became an important evangelist in the world of foundations, Bill Somerville devoted...
CharitiesPosted by
The Week

The Orwell Foundation gives in to cancel culture

In 2020, the Orwell Foundation awarded its book prize in political writing to Some Kids I Taught and What They Taught Me by former teacher Kate Clanchy. According to the judges, "Clanchy's reflections on teaching and the stories of her students are moving, funny, full of love and offer sparkling insights into modern British society."
ReligionPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Alive Community Outreach (Shaped by Faith)

Bob and Cheryl Russell are some of the hardest working people and missionaries I know. They have a huge heart to serve Jesus by serving others. Bob is the Administrative Pastor and Co-Director of Alive Community Outreach at Church Alive, locate at 325 Carter Road. Cheryl is the Co-Director of Alive Community Outreach.
Homelesshotnewhiphop.com

Dr. Dre Is Allegedly Refusing To Help His Homeless Daughter

Dr. Dre could easily send his daughter a few million dollars to get her into a safe home with her four children, but he's allegedly ghosting her, forcing her to create a $50,000 crowd-funding campaign to fight homelessness. Last week, LaTanya Young, Dr. Dre's 38-year-old daughter, revealed that she's homeless....
Natchitoches, LAnatchitochesparishjournal.com

Children’s learning disability charity appeals low grant award and convinces foundation to give it more money

In the last article, I wrote that a local children’s group that helps children with learning disabilities had applied to the Natchitoches Community Improvement Foundation (NCIF) for a grant for $50,000, but the foundation gave them only $10,000 (See this column for Natchitoches Parish Journal dated July 1, 2021). That organization is called Children Overcoming Learning Disabilities (COLD). At the July 13th quarterly meeting, COLD appealed the grant, explaining their plans and why they needed more funds to make an impact in the Natchitoches Community. After their presentation, NCIF Treasurer Oswald Taylor suggested giving them the full $50,000. But due to technical issues, the board decided instead to revise the grant from $10,000 to $23,000. However, getting there took quite a debate. Leo Walker, who acts as chair (despite being 1 year over his term limit), suggested other options such as having COLD link up with the Boys and Girls Club. But Board Members Taylor and Rene Porter disagreed with Walker and reminded the board that it is important to help local groups. Mr. Porter mentioned the importance of helping “our” children. He did not specify who the “our” is, but both board members pushed the idea of doing more to help organizations that improve Natchitoches. Board Member Brenda Milner also supported giving more funds. Walker seemed the least interested in increasing funds, but the momentum to give more money simply won the day. It was kind of a breakthrough moment as it was the first time I have seen so many board members push back against the very-much in control Mr. Walker.

Comments / 0

Community Policy