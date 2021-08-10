MaidHealthy Gives $500 To Life Of Joy Foundation

In the last article, I wrote that a local children’s group that helps children with learning disabilities had applied to the Natchitoches Community Improvement Foundation (NCIF) for a grant for $50,000, but the foundation gave them only $10,000 (See this column for Natchitoches Parish Journal dated July 1, 2021). That organization is called Children Overcoming Learning Disabilities (COLD). At the July 13th quarterly meeting, COLD appealed the grant, explaining their plans and why they needed more funds to make an impact in the Natchitoches Community. After their presentation, NCIF Treasurer Oswald Taylor suggested giving them the full $50,000. But due to technical issues, the board decided instead to revise the grant from $10,000 to $23,000. However, getting there took quite a debate. Leo Walker, who acts as chair (despite being 1 year over his term limit), suggested other options such as having COLD link up with the Boys and Girls Club. But Board Members Taylor and Rene Porter disagreed with Walker and reminded the board that it is important to help local groups. Mr. Porter mentioned the importance of helping “our” children. He did not specify who the “our” is, but both board members pushed the idea of doing more to help organizations that improve Natchitoches. Board Member Brenda Milner also supported giving more funds. Walker seemed the least interested in increasing funds, but the momentum to give more money simply won the day. It was kind of a breakthrough moment as it was the first time I have seen so many board members push back against the very-much in control Mr. Walker.