Nuclear power is key to the future of green energy in South Texas
In a recently-released report by the City of San Antonio Community Emergency Preparedness Committee, two things stare us in the face. First, renewables wind and solar are not considered part of the city’s baseline power. And second, there’s no mention of nuclear power as a viable option for a future baseline power source, despite the fact that nuclear is the only one of our three baseline power sources with no carbon footprint.sanantonioreport.org
Comments / 0