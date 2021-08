Looks like you can't call McDonald's a chicken. As the chicken sandwich wars between fast food chains Popeyes and Chick-fil-A have heated up and caught social media fire, more than 20 brands have jumped into the mix, hoping to get in on some of the action (via Restaurant Business). Now, it's McDonald's turn to make a splash. The brand is not resting on its laurels and although it had seemingly stayed away from the chicken sandwich wars until earlier this year, its three launches have put the Golden Arches back in the game.