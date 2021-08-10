Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Facebook bans firm behind Pfizer, AstraZeneca smear campaign

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoXHp_0bNdHwB100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sCf7f_0bNdHwB100

Facebook said Tuesday that it has removed hundreds of accounts linked to a mysterious advertising agency operating out of Russia that sought to pay social media influencers to smear COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

A network of 65 Facebook accounts and 243 Instagram accounts was traced back to Fazze, an advertising and marketing firm working in Russia on behalf of an unknown client.

The network used fake accounts to spread misleading claims that disparaged the safety of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines. One claimed AstraZeneca's shot would turn a person into a chimpanzee. The fake accounts targeted audiences in India, Latin America and, to a lesser extent, the U.S., using several social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram.

Russia has been actively marketing its COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, abroad in what some analysts see as an effort to score geopolitical points. But Facebook representatives did not speculate on the possible motivation behind the smear campaign.

The Fazze network also contacted social media influencers in several countries with offers to pay them for reposting the misleading content. That ploy backfired when influencers in Germany and France exposed the network's offer.

Along with removing the network's accounts, Facebook also banned Fazze from its platforms. Messages seeking comment from the company were not immediately returned on Tuesday.

Fazze's effort did not get much traction online, with some posts failing to get even a single response. But, while the campaign may have fizzled, it's noteworthy because of its effort to enlist social media influencers, according to Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of security policy.

“Although it was sloppy and didn’t have very good reach, it was an elaborate setup,” Gleicher said on a conference call announcing Tuesday’s actions.

As social media companies have improved their ability to spot and remove fake accounts, disinformation campaigns have had to adjust. Paying social media influencers to repost their content provides the potential of exposure to the influencer's audience, but there's the risk that social media influencers will refuse or, as happened in this case, call them out.

Facebook investigators say some influencers did post the material, but later deleted it when stories about Fazze's work began to emerge.

French YouTube r Léo Grasset was among those contacted by Fazze. He told The Associated Press in May that he was asked to post a 45- to 60-second video on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube criticizing the mortality rate of the Pfizer vaccine.

When Grasset asked Fazze to identify their client, the firm declined. Grasset refused the offer and went public with his concerns.

The offer from Fazze urged influencers not to mention that they were being paid, and also suggested they criticize the media's reporting on vaccines.

“Too many red flags,” Grasset told the AP. “I decided not to do it.”

———

This story has corrected information supplied by Facebook that Fazze was based in the U.K. Fazze's parent company is, but Fazze's corporate residency is unknown.

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

368K+
Followers
95K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising And Marketing#French#The Associated Press#Tiktok#Ap#The U K Fazze
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
InternetPosted by
IBTimes

Facebook Shuts Down Anti-vaccine Influencer Campaign

Facebook on Tuesday said it shut down a disinformation operation which sought to spread Covid-19 vaccine hoaxes by duping social media influencers into backing false claims. The leading social network labeled the operation a "disinformation laundromat" which sought to legitimize false claims by pushing them through people with clean reputations.
EconomyBenzinga

UK Antitrust Law Could Jeopardize Facebook's Giphy Acquisition: Report

The Wall Street Journal reports that Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) might have to sell Giphy under U.K.'s pending competition concerns. Giphy allows users to search for, create and share animated images known as GIFs. The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority began probing the deal in Jun. 2020 and launched an...
InternetCNET

Facebook pulls down fake accounts that spread COVID-19 vaccine disinformation

Facebook said Tuesday that it pulled down 308 fake accounts, including from Instagram, that pushed disinformation about the AstraZeneca and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. The social network has been under pressure from US politicians and regulators to do more to combat false claims about the COVID-19 vaccines. Though the social network partners with fact-checkers, labels content and directs people to a hub with coronavirus information, advocacy groups and other critics have pointed out that misinformation about the vaccine still continues to spread on the social network and its photo app, Instagram.
BusinessBusiness Insider

UK Regulator Raises Competition Issues On Facebook Acquisition Of Giphy

(RTTNews) - UK's competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority, said on Thursday that the acquisition by Facebook Inc. (FB) of popular GIF website Giphy raises competition concerns. The competition regulator said that it has come to the conclusion that the acquisition will have a negative impact on the competition...
Businessprotocol.com

Eight takeaways from Xiaomi founder Lei Jun’s viral speech

Jack Ma is so last year. For the next Chinese tech leader accumulating a cult-like following, look no further than Lei Jun. The 51-year-old founder and CEO of Xiaomi — currently the world's second best-selling smartphone brand — gave an hour-long speech at a Xiaomi product launch this Tuesday, and the attention it received eclipsed any product released that day.
InternetBusiness Insider

Facebook removed a Russian vaccine misinformation campaign that claimed the COVID-19 shot turns people into chimpanzees

Facebook banned over 300 accounts largely from Russia that acted "as a disinformation laundromat." The campaign enlisted Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok influencers to spread vaccine misinformation. The network was linked to Fazze, a UK-registered marketing firm now banned from the platform. See more stories on Insider's business page. Facebook banned...
InternetWBUR

Facebook Has Only Itself To Blame

In the exhaustion that followed the 2020 election and 2021 race for the Senate seats in Georgia, many people reported suffering from Facebook Fatigue, and the decline in Daily Active Usage (DAU) figures bears that out. But it’s becoming clear that this isn’t a temporary phenomenon. Attrition, or at least reduced usage, has persisted, and growth in the U.S. user base has stalled, with 2021 likely to have the lowest annual growth rate in the company’s history.
Businessspectrumnews1.com

UK watchdog: Facebook's ownership of Giphy hurts competition

LONDON (AP) — Facebook's ownership of Giphy will hurt competition for animated images, U.K. regulators said Thursday, meaning the social network could ultimately be forced to unwind the deal if the provisional findings are confirmed. The Competition and Markets Authority said its investigation found the acquisition would hurt competition among...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Facebook (FB) takeover of Giphy raises competition concerns, says U.K.'s CMA

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The CMA has provisionally found Facebook's merger with Giphy will harm competition between social media platforms and remove a potential challenger in the display advertising market. The merger brings together Facebook, (NASDAQ: FB) the largest provider of...
Congress & CourtsThe Next Web

Senators grill Zuckerberg: Why did Facebook ban NYU researchers?

Three US lawmakers are demanding answers from Mark Zuckerberg on why Facebook disabled the accounts of researchers investigating ad targeting on the social media platform. Facebook said last Tuesday that it had shut down accounts, apps, pages, and platform access associated with the NYU Ad Observatory due to privacy violations.
Internettheboxhouston.com

Instagram Cracks Down On Companies Selling Fake Likes And Engagement

Instagram wants to put an end to the cap. They have started to crack down on companies who offer fake engagement. As spotted on Vice Magazine the insanely popular social media app is getting serious on third party brands cooking the books when it comes to taps to the heart icon. According to the article Facebook, who owns IG, served LikeUp.Me with a cease and desist last week. In response the company shut down their site with a message saying “Sorry, LikeUp isn’t working :(. This service will no longer work. Sorry. Refunds for the last month are being processed. If you didn’t get a refund after July 1, 2021, please send your order number & the email you used to sign up here: hello@likeup.me”. The story is further validated by an email reportedly sent by their CEO, Aleksey Bykhun, looking for legal assistance regarding the matter. “I’m looking for a small consultation in answering to the C&D letter from Facebook” he wrote.
Technologyvrscout.com

Facebook Users Buying The Quest To Unlock Banned Accounts

NPR reports that some users have discovered a way to access locked accounts by purchasing a new Quest headset. If you’ve ever had to deal with the issue of a locked Facebook account, then you know that it can be a bit of a struggle to get immediate help to get your account back. In most cases, it can take several weeks for any type of resolution. It’s not that Facebook doesn’t care, they just don’t offer phone support at this time. Instead, the company uses an automated process that features numerous identification steps, which can delay results anywhere from several days to entire weeks.
InternetPosted by
The Independent

Facebook warned not to use ‘privacy as pretext’ to stop researchers finding misinformation

The US government has said that Facebook is invoking “privacy … as a pretext” after the social media giant blocked misinformation researchers’ access to data. Facebook has repeatedly come under criticism due to its decision not to fact-check political advertising, despite CEO Mark Zuckerberg telling congress that it does not “allow misinformation in our ads”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy