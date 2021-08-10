Opinion: Climate emergency requires more from Lamont

What a tumultuous time for us. As a New Yorker, I'm glad that Gov. Andrew Cuomo is stepping down. It's the right thing to finally do after a string of wrongs. We'll soon have our first female governor. I feel like this is a new chapter starting for all of us, wiping the slate clean of egos, bullying and worse. It’s also an opportunity for the law to be respected and adhered to by those who serve us instead of a biased cherry-picking of policies to follow or to ignore.