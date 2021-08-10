Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marion, Monongalia, Wetzel by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 15:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Marion; Monongalia; Wetzel The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Monongalia County in northern West Virginia Eastern Wetzel County in northern West Virginia Central Marion County in northern West Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 357 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mannington, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Morgantown, Fairmont, Westover, Mannington, Star City, Pleasant Valley, Winfield, Barrackville, Monongah, Granville, Fairview, and Brookhaven. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH