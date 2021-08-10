Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern McDowell, Eastern Polk, Greater Rutherford, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. If on or near Lake Lure, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Greater Rutherford; Henderson; McDowell Mountains; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern McDowell, northwestern Rutherford, northeastern Henderson, northwestern Polk and southeastern Buncombe Counties through 430 PM EDT At 355 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles east of Downtown Asheville to 11 miles north of Columbus. Movement was west at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marion, Black Mountain, Swannanoa, Lake Lure, Old Fort, Chimney Rock Village, Chimney Rock State Park, Bat Cave, B.R. Parkway-Craggy To Little Switzerland and Fairview In Buncombe County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH