Red Flag Warning issued for Sioux Ranger District Custer National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 13:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-10 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Sioux Ranger District Custer National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, strong gusty winds, and wind shift with a cold front will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY Fire Zone...274. In Southeast MT and Northwest SD Fire Zone...133. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In North Central WY...Sheridan. In Northwest SD...Harding. In Southeast MT...Carter...Fallon. * WIND: Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Near 90 degrees. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: The expected weather will bring critical conditions to existing fires and possibly allow new lightning holdover fires to emerge.