Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Buncombe; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Madison and northwestern Buncombe Counties through 430 PM EDT At 357 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Marshall, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marshall, Leicester, Canto and Luck. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH