Boca Raton, FL

COPS: Boca Raton Man Exposes Self To Girl On Lyons Road

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
 3 days ago
Anthony Cesany, Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is jailed on an indecent exposure charge after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman and her daughter.

This is the official narrative just released by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office about the arrest of Anthony Cesany of 228th Lane South in Boca Raton.

“On August 6, 2021, shortly before 5:00 pm, deputies responded to an Indecent Exposure incident that occurred in the intersection of SW 18 th Street and Lyons Road, Boca Raton.  Deputies learned that the driver of a green 2006 Ford Taurus had fully exposed himself to a victim and her daughter.  The victim was able to get the description of the suspect, his car, and tag and relay the information to responding deputies.  Deputies located the suspect and placed him under arrest for Indecent Exposure – Exposure of Sexual Organs.”

Cesany was booked into he Palm Beach County Jail just after midnight on Tuesday. He remained locked up Tuesday afternoon.

The article COPS: Boca Raton Man Exposes Self To Girl On Lyons Road appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

