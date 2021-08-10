Cancel
Park City, UT

Police stepping up commercial vehicle enforcement on Marsac Ave following dump truck crash

 3 days ago
PARK CITY — In late July, a dump truck heading down Marsac Avenue crashed into a roundabout, knocking down power lines and closing the intersection for hours.

Similar incidents have happened for years on Marsac, according to City Council candidate Daniel Lewis.

The Park City Police Department recently released a video of commercial vehicle enforcement at the brake check.

“These enforcement initiatives are aimed at preventing injuries and saving lives,” the post said.


TownLift is Park City's and Summit County's source for community news.

