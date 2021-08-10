Cancel
Clackamas County, OR

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Cascade Foothills in Lane County, Cascades in Lane County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cascade Foothills in Lane County; Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills; Northern Oregon Cascades; Upper Hood River Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 100 expected. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Cascades and South Washington Cascade Foothills. In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Northern Oregon Cascades, Cascade Foothills in Lane County, Cascades in Lane County and Upper Hood River Valley. * WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 10 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hottest days are expected on Thursday and Friday. Overnight temperatures expected to be in the mid-60s.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Oregon Cascade Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 15:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Oregon Cascade Foothills; East Slopes of the Central Oregon Coast Range; Willamette National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR SIGNIFICANTLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS ABOVE 2500 FEET ACROSS FIRE WEATHER ZONES 603, 606, AND 608 * Affected Area...In Oregon...Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central Oregon Coast Range...Fire Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette National Forest. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Temperatures...85-100 degrees. * Instability...Deep surface mixing with heights 7000-12000 feet above ground level. * Impacts...Conditions may be favorable for rapid spread on any new or existing fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible under potential plume dominated behavior. Pyro-cumulus and pyro- cumulonimbus activity is possible. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High Level Haines values will be 4 and 5, however, the deep surface mixing and instability is resulting in stability component values of 3. Additionally for this evening over the Cascades, mid-level moisture may produce isolated thunderstorms which produce very little surface rain and gusty outflow winds.
Grays Harbor County, WAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bremerton and Vicinity, Everett and Vicinity, Hood Canal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 15:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; Lower Chehalis Valley Area; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 90s to upper 90s. Highs still near 90 Saturday. Hottest temperatures over the Southwest Interior, Cascade foothills, and Cascade Valleys. * WHERE...Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County, Hood Canal Area, Everett and Vicinity, Western Skagit County and Bremerton and Vicinity. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Kern County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Indian Wells Valley, Kern County Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Kern County Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 106 to 112 degrees. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley and Kern County Desert. * WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Siskiyou County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Siskiyou County, South Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 20:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures up to 105 degrees and warm overnight lows. * WHERE...In California, Central Siskiyou County and South Central Siskiyou County, including Mount Shasta City, Yreka, Montague, and Klamath River. In Oregon, Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Jackson County, and Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades including Medford, Ashland, Shady Cove, Williams, Grants Pass, Cave Junction, and Agness. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hot days, warm overnight lows, and the extended nature of this heat wave may make it especially difficult to get any relief from the heat. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Lincoln County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 07:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-14 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln; McPherson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN AND SOUTHWESTERN MCPHERSON COUNTIES At 726 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles north of Sarben, or 21 miles southwest of Tryon, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Lincoln and southwestern McPherson Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 13:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 96 to 102 expected. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Siskiyou County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 20:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures up to 105 degrees with warm overnight lows. * WHERE...In California, Western Siskiyou County including Happy Camp, Seiad Valley, and Somes Bar. In Oregon, Central Douglas County, Eastern Douglas County Foothills,and South Central Oregon Cascades including Roseburg, Elkton, Camas Valley, Glendale, Tiller, and Toketee Falls. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hot days, warm overnight lows, and the extended nature of this heat wave may make it especially difficult to get any relief from the heat. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for East Slopes Northern Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 14:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned rooms, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: East Slopes Northern Cascades; Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Moses Lake Area; Northeast Blue Mountains; Northeast Mountains; Okanogan Highlands; Okanogan Valley; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s to 105 degrees. * WHERE...Some of the lower elevations of the north and north central Idaho Panhandle as well as all valleys of central and eastern Washington. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat combined with unusually warm overnight temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses. Conditions will be difficult for residents without air conditioners. Those working or participating in outdoor activities will also be vulnerable.
Malheur County, ORweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Malheur County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to 102 expected. * WHERE...Malheur County. * WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Saturday to midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Very hot weather will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Humboldt County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Humboldt County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Humboldt County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with highs up to 105f and overnight lows in the upper 60s f. * WHERE...Humboldt County. * WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat over long periods will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities and those sensitive to heat. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...DO NOT leave children or pets in unattended vehicles as the temperatures can quickly become lethal.
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dixie, Gilchrist, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 08:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 300 AM EDT. Target Area: Dixie; Gilchrist; Lafayette The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Suwannee River at Rock Bluff near Bell (CR 340) affecting Lafayette, Gilchrist and Dixie Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Suwannee River at Rock Bluff near Bell (CR 340). * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 17.6 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 17.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.7 feet early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water begins to flood several roads in Gilchrist County downstream of the Rock Bluff gauge. Roads affected include NW 73rd Way, NW 82nd Terrace, SW 25th Place, and SW 86th Way.
Siskiyou County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Siskiyou County, South Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 20:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures up to 105 degrees and warm overnight lows. * WHERE...In California, Central Siskiyou County and South Central Siskiyou County, including Mount Shasta City, Yreka, Montague, and Klamath River. In Oregon, Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Jackson County, and Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades including Medford, Ashland, Shady Cove, Williams, Grants Pass, Cave Junction, and Agness. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hot days, warm overnight lows, and the extended nature of this heat wave may make it especially difficult to get any relief from the heat. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Gilliam County, ORweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 13:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; North Central Oregon EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 110 expected to continue through Sunday. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Collier County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Collier County, Glades, Hendry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 21:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Glades; Hendry; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * a portion of South Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Broward, Coastal Collier, Coastal Miami-Dade, Coastal Palm Beach, Far South Miami-Dade, Glades, Hendry, Inland Broward, Inland Collier, Inland Miami-Dade, Inland Palm Beach, Mainland Monroe, Metro Broward, Metro Miami-Dade, and Metro Palm Beach. * Through Sunday evening * Fred`s track continues to shift westward gradually lowering the potential areal extent of the possible flooding across south Florida. However, due to the disorganized nature right now and the potential for meaningful track shifts over the next 24 hours or so, depending on convective trends, confidence is too low to remove areas from the watch. The bulk of the thunderstorm and heavy rain potential is expected to be on the east side of Fred as it enters the Gulf, and thus the heavy rain and localized flooding potential remains across south Florida. * Area-wide average amounts of 3 to 5 inches are forecast through Sunday night with locally higher amounts with any storms that train over the same area.
Malheur County, ORweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Malheur County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to 102 expected. * WHERE...Malheur County. * WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Saturday to midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Very hot weather will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Humboldt County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Humboldt County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Humboldt County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with highs in the upper 90s to around 105 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. * WHERE...Humboldt County. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat over long periods will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...DO NOT leave children or pets in unattended vehicles as the temperatures can quickly become lethal.
Baker County, ORweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Baker County, Harney County, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 01:34:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Baker County; Harney County; Oregon Lower Treasure Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to 104 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast Oregon and southwest and west central Idaho. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Kittitas County, WAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for South Central Cascade Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: South Central Cascade Valleys DRY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY Breezy to gusty westerly winds along with low relative humidity values will lead to increased fire weather concerns across portions of central and eastern Washington. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE KITTITAS VALLEY FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE KITTITAS VALLEY The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM PDT Saturday. The fire weather watch remain in effect for Sunday. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 676 East Washington South Central Cascade Valleys. * Winds: Saturday northwest 10 to 18 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Winds will be slightly stronger on Sunday. * Relative Humidities: 11 to 20 percent. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread with any new or existing fires.
Otero County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 07:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-14 10:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Otero The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Otero County in south central New Mexico * Until 1045 AM MDT. * At 743 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Alamogordo, Tularosa, Burro Flats, La Luz, Boles Acres and Oliver Lee State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Sussex County, NJweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 15:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Sussex HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 100. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Sussex. In Pennsylvania, Carbon and Monroe. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

