Excessive Heat Warning issued for Cascade Foothills in Lane County, Cascades in Lane County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 20:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures up to 105 degrees and warm overnight lows. * WHERE...In California, Central Siskiyou County and South Central Siskiyou County, including Mount Shasta City, Yreka, Montague, and Klamath River. In Oregon, Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Jackson County, and Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades including Medford, Ashland, Shady Cove, Williams, Grants Pass, Cave Junction, and Agness. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hot days, warm overnight lows, and the extended nature of this heat wave may make it especially difficult to get any relief from the heat. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr