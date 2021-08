Raiders rumors mailbag with Raiders Report host Mitchell Renz. We answer your questions from Tuesday’s LIVE Raiders Report on Davante Adams, Trades, Training Camp news and rumors. Would trading Bryan Edwards for Adams be good for Las Vegas? If you’re looking for the latest Raiders rumors and some Raiders analysis here on today’s video! Raider Nation, are you ready for Raiders tailgates? Savvy Lifestyle is hooking you up with 50% OFF their Stainless Steel Blacked out Professional Knife Set at https://www.chatsports.com/knife! Usually this set is $99.99 but you can get it for ONLY $49.99! Las Vegas Raiders rumors have been around Derek Carr, Raiders Training Camp, Davante Adams, Chandler Jones and plenty more.