Paris Junior College-Sulphur Springs Center and Beginning of Fall Semester

August 17, 1937 – August 9, 2021 (age 83) Charles William Dyer, age 83, of Talco, Texas (Hagansport Community) passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, in Mount Vernon, Texas. Charlie was born on August 17, 1937, to James Monroe and Lillie Mae (Holcomb) Dyer in Hagansport, Texas. He grew up in Hagansport and went to school in Hagansport and Mt. Vernon. Charlie married Gracie Marie Bullard on December 19, 1959. After he graduated high school, he worked in the oil field and then Pierce State Ranch in South Texas. Charlie had a dairy farm and worked two of them at the same time. He worked at Rockwell International as a machinist and then worked at Smith Ranch and did many different jobs as a bulldozer operator. He had a love for farming and horses. Charlie was known for his great story telling and he loved his community, his friends and his family.