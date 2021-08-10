Special Weather Statement issued for Buckingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Buckingham Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Buckingham County through 630 PM EDT At 533 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Shipman to Toga to near Darlington Heights. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Buckingham Dillwyn New Canton Centenary Sheppards Andersonville and Gold Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH