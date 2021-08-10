Cancel
Clark County, WA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for South Washington Cascade Foothills, South Washington Cascades by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Be sure to check on neighbors, friends and family often during the heat. If possible, transport those without air conditioning to a cool space. Target Area: South Washington Cascade Foothills; South Washington Cascades EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 10 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 100 expected. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Cascades and South Washington Cascade Foothills. In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Northern Oregon Cascades, Cascade Foothills in Lane County, Cascades in Lane County and Upper Hood River Valley. * WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 10 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hottest days are expected on Thursday and Friday. Overnight temperatures expected to be in the mid-60s.

alerts.weather.gov

