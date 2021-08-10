Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 300 AM EDT. Target Area: Dixie; Levy The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Suwannee River near Manatee Springs affecting Levy and Dixie Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Suwannee River near Manatee Springs. * From late tonight until further notice. * At 7:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 6.9 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 7.1 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, In Dixie County, water floods portion of New Pine Landing along SE 851st street. Lancaster Landing floods. SE 477th Avenue in Yellow Jacket floods at this level. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, In Dixie County, flooding continues to expand at New Pine Landing. Most of SE 851st street is flooded and SE 837th street begins to flood. Water spreads out through the woods and approaches SE 311st avenue. Flooding worsens near Yellow Jacket with many areas east of SE 793rd street flooded. In Levy County, Minor flooding affects areas along the Manatee Spring run in the state Park. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, In Dixie County, flooding worsens in New Pine Landing. SE 311st Avenue floods at this level. Access to homes on SE 851st street is impossible above this level. Flooding expands from the Yellow Jacket boat landing to include areas between SE 477th avenue and the river. In Levy County water begins to affect areas along NW 132nd court.