Cowlitz County, WA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Be sure to check on neighbors, friends and family often during the heat. If possible, transport those without air conditioning to a cool space. Target Area: Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 10 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 100 expected. * WHERE...In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon and Lower Columbia. Areas most at risk lie east of the Coast Range crest. * WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 10 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hottest days are expected on Thursday and Friday. Overnight temperatures expected to be in the mid-60s.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Clark County, WAweather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Clark, Cowlitz, Skamania by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 15:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Clark; Cowlitz; Skamania AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT MONDAY The Southwest Clean Air Agency, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect until noon PDT Monday. A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for eastern Lane County. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels due to smoke at times through noon PDT Monday. An Ozone Air Quality Advisory has been issued for the rest of Lane County, Clackamas, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Washington, Clark, Cowlitz, and Skamania counties. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels due to ozone at times through noon PDT Monday. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition. More information about air quality can be found at: Southwest Clean Air Agency: www.swcleanair.org Oregon Department of Environmental Quality: www.oregon.gov/DEQ Lane Regional Air Protection Agency: www.lrapa.org
Lincoln County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 07:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-14 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln; McPherson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN AND SOUTHWESTERN MCPHERSON COUNTIES At 726 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles north of Sarben, or 21 miles southwest of Tryon, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Lincoln and southwestern McPherson Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Siskiyou County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Siskiyou County, South Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 20:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures up to 105 degrees and warm overnight lows. * WHERE...In California, Central Siskiyou County and South Central Siskiyou County, including Mount Shasta City, Yreka, Montague, and Klamath River. In Oregon, Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Jackson County, and Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades including Medford, Ashland, Shady Cove, Williams, Grants Pass, Cave Junction, and Agness. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hot days, warm overnight lows, and the extended nature of this heat wave may make it especially difficult to get any relief from the heat. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Baker County, ORweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Baker County, Harney County, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 12:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Baker County; Harney County; Oregon Lower Treasure Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to 104 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast Oregon and southwest and west central Idaho. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Sarasota County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 09:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning at 1015 AM EDT. Target Area: Sarasota The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Florida Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder affecting Citrus County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. .After recent heavy rainfall, a couple area rivers remain in flood stage. Additional heavy rainfall may cause additional water levels rises. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Myakka River At Myakka River State Park. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 7.0 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 7.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 7.0 feet. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Trails, picnic areas, and parking lots at Myakka State Park flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.1 feet on 08/16/1997. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Myakka River Myakka River Stat 7.0 7.0 Sat 8 am 7.0 7.0 7.1 7.1 7.1
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dixie, Gilchrist, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 08:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 300 AM EDT. Target Area: Dixie; Gilchrist; Lafayette The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Suwannee River at Rock Bluff near Bell (CR 340) affecting Lafayette, Gilchrist and Dixie Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Suwannee River at Rock Bluff near Bell (CR 340). * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 17.6 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 17.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.7 feet early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water begins to flood several roads in Gilchrist County downstream of the Rock Bluff gauge. Roads affected include NW 73rd Way, NW 82nd Terrace, SW 25th Place, and SW 86th Way.
Malheur County, ORweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Malheur County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to 102 expected. * WHERE...Malheur County. * WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Saturday to midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Very hot weather will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Humboldt County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Humboldt County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Humboldt County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with highs up to 105f and overnight lows in the upper 60s f. * WHERE...Humboldt County. * WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat over long periods will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities and those sensitive to heat. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...DO NOT leave children or pets in unattended vehicles as the temperatures can quickly become lethal.
Siskiyou County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 20:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures up to 105 degrees with warm overnight lows. * WHERE...In California, Western Siskiyou County including Happy Camp, Seiad Valley, and Somes Bar. In Oregon, Central Douglas County, Eastern Douglas County Foothills,and South Central Oregon Cascades including Roseburg, Elkton, Camas Valley, Glendale, Tiller, and Toketee Falls. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hot days, warm overnight lows, and the extended nature of this heat wave may make it especially difficult to get any relief from the heat. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Clark County, WAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Columbia River Gorge, Greater Vancouver Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 15:43:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Be aware of surroundings and what the water looks like before you or your pets recreate in the water. Harmful algae blooms can increase in water bodies during hot weather, especially when the water levels are low. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge; Greater Vancouver Area; Western Columbia River Gorge EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...High temperatures 95-100F expected. Low temperatures 60-72F, warmest in urban centers and hilltops, expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area, Central Columbia River Gorge and Western Columbia River Gorge. In Oregon, South Willamette Valley, Central Willamette Valley, Greater Portland Metro Area, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. * WHEN...Through 10 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Gilliam County, ORweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 13:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; North Central Oregon EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 110 expected to continue through Sunday. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Malheur County, ORweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Malheur County by NWS

Otero County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 07:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-14 10:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Otero The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Otero County in south central New Mexico * Until 1045 AM MDT. * At 743 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Alamogordo, Tularosa, Burro Flats, La Luz, Boles Acres and Oliver Lee State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Baker County, ORweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Baker County, Harney County, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

Siskiyou County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Siskiyou County, South Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dixie, Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 300 AM EDT. Target Area: Dixie; Levy The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Suwannee River near Manatee Springs affecting Levy and Dixie Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Suwannee River near Manatee Springs. * From late tonight until further notice. * At 7:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 6.9 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 7.1 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, In Dixie County, water floods portion of New Pine Landing along SE 851st street. Lancaster Landing floods. SE 477th Avenue in Yellow Jacket floods at this level. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, In Dixie County, flooding continues to expand at New Pine Landing. Most of SE 851st street is flooded and SE 837th street begins to flood. Water spreads out through the woods and approaches SE 311st avenue. Flooding worsens near Yellow Jacket with many areas east of SE 793rd street flooded. In Levy County, Minor flooding affects areas along the Manatee Spring run in the state Park. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, In Dixie County, flooding worsens in New Pine Landing. SE 311st Avenue floods at this level. Access to homes on SE 851st street is impossible above this level. Flooding expands from the Yellow Jacket boat landing to include areas between SE 477th avenue and the river. In Levy County water begins to affect areas along NW 132nd court.
Sussex County, NJweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 15:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Sussex HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 100. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Sussex. In Pennsylvania, Carbon and Monroe. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Modoc County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Surprise Valley California by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Surprise Valley California HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures of 100 to 107 degrees for valley locations. * WHERE...Northern Washoe County, Surprise Valley California, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties and Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Heat health impacts for much of the population, especially those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
Lincoln County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 07:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-14 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lincoln; McPherson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Lincoln and southeastern McPherson Counties through 830 AM CDT At 744 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles north of Sutherland, or 16 miles southwest of Tryon, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ringgold. This includes the following highways Highway 92 between mile markers 206 and 215. Highway 97 between mile markers 11 and 26. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Collier County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Collier County, Glades, Hendry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 21:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Glades; Hendry; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * a portion of South Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Broward, Coastal Collier, Coastal Miami-Dade, Coastal Palm Beach, Far South Miami-Dade, Glades, Hendry, Inland Broward, Inland Collier, Inland Miami-Dade, Inland Palm Beach, Mainland Monroe, Metro Broward, Metro Miami-Dade, and Metro Palm Beach. * Through Sunday evening * Fred`s track continues to shift westward gradually lowering the potential areal extent of the possible flooding across south Florida. However, due to the disorganized nature right now and the potential for meaningful track shifts over the next 24 hours or so, depending on convective trends, confidence is too low to remove areas from the watch. The bulk of the thunderstorm and heavy rain potential is expected to be on the east side of Fred as it enters the Gulf, and thus the heavy rain and localized flooding potential remains across south Florida. * Area-wide average amounts of 3 to 5 inches are forecast through Sunday night with locally higher amounts with any storms that train over the same area.

