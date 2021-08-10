Red Flag Warning issued for Beartooth Ranger District Custer National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 03:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-11 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Beartooth Ranger District Custer National Forest; Crow Indian Reservation, Big Horn Canyon Rec Area; Custer County; Golden Valley County, Musselshell County; Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, Ashland Ranger District Custer Natl Forest; Northern Rosebud, Northern Treasure Counties; Stillwater County; Yellowstone County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, strong gusty winds, and a wind shift with a cold front will create erratic fire behavior. * AFFECTED AREA: In South Central MT Fire Zones...125...126...127...128...129. In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell. In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater Sweet Grass...Yellowstone. In Southeast MT...Custer...Powder River...Rosebud...Treasure. * WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Strong wind shift to the north in the evening with a cold front. * HUMIDITY: 15 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES: 90 to 95 degrees.