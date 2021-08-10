Severe Weather Statement issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Orange THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ORANGE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Sterling Virginia.