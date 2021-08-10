Severe Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Campbell by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 16:05:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bedford; Campbell THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL CAMPBELL AND SOUTHEASTERN BEDFORD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0