Collaborating with their kids! Thomas Rhett, Pink and more stars have worked on songs with their little ones over the years. The country singer posted a video with his eldest daughter, Willa, in August 2021 via Instagram, saying, “Willa Gray wanted to share with y’all the very first song she ever wrote.” While the 5-year-old was shy in the footage, she agreed to call the tune “Willa Gray’s First Song.”