MAGIC: THE GATHERING Provides First Look at New INNISTRAD: MIDNIGHT HUNT and INNISTRAD: CRIMSON VOW Sets

In case you somehow missed it, Magic: The Gathering Arena is set to release a new set called Jumpstart: Historic Horizons this month that will, for the first time, add a bunch of new cards with mechanics that will not be available at all in the printed game. The card and mechanics take advantage of the digital nature of Magic: The Gathering Arena in order to provide benefits and bonuses that could only really work thanks to how Arena functions. It's a hefty update, and it would appear that it is hefty enough that Wizards of the Coast will need more time to make sure Arena is ready and the new major update to the title has been delayed. As such, the release of Jumpstart: Historic Horizons has been delayed from yesterday, August 10th, to August 26th.