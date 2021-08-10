Cancel
MAGIC: THE GATHERING Provides First Look at New INNISTRAD: MIDNIGHT HUNT and INNISTRAD: CRIMSON VOW Sets

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMagic: The Gathering recently provided a first look at two upcoming sets in the horrifying world of Innistrad: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and Innistrad: Crimson Vow. I’ve included the entire sneak peek video at the bottom. In the world of Innistrad, fans will find terrifying creatures of the darkness like zombies, werewolves, and more. You can learn more about the lore of the new sets over at the official blog post and check out the first four revealed cards below! Pre-orders for Midnight Hunt are live now with the set releasing on September 24 and Crimson Vow launching on November 19.

