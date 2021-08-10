Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Black Hawk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 14:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Black Hawk The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Black Hawk County in northeastern Iowa * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 257 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jesup, or 9 miles west of Independence, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Black Hawk County, including the following locations Dunkerton and Gilbertville. This includes Interstate 380 between mile markers 56 and 66. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH