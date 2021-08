The Jersey City Housing Authority has been awarded a 2021 AARP Community Challenge grant, one of five recipients selected in New Jersey. Digital inclusion is one of the Jersey City Housing Authority’s main areas of focus for public-housing residents because of local data that show extreme disparities in digital access among public housing residents compared to the general population. The authority became a participant in HUD’s ConnectHome USA Initiative in late 2018 and has since partnered with organizations to provide hundreds of residents with devices and hotspots, establish on-site computer labs at four developments and host dozens of digital literacy classes.