MNUFC Announces New Chief Executive Officer Shari Ballard

By Minnesota United FC
mnufc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota United FC has announced that Shari Ballard will become the club’s new Chief Executive Officer at the end of the current season. A long-time resident and respected leader in the Twin-Cities community, the former Best Buy executive brings more than 25 years of experience across all aspects of building an outward-facing business into one of the nation’s largest and most successful companies.

