These are the best short stories to read around a campfire.
Little-known fact: today, August 10, is National S’mores Day! Oh, how I miss sitting around the campfire. There is no better place for sharing a well-told story. If you’re out in the woods (and still somehow reading this?), please enjoy a s’more (or, like, seven) on my behalf and take turns passing around these tiny tales of terror. If you’re similarly small-apartment-bound, join me and the Jet-Puffed in hunkering down with these stories, bent over the stove, trying not to burn the place down.lithub.com
Comments / 0