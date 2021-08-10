These are the best short stories to read around a campfire.

You grew up in a house without wine. You were fed and educated, but wine wouldn’t have occurred to your parents: it wasn’t that kind of house. And in time you met a man who took pleasure in what you didn’t know. “With some vintages, there’s a bitterness you want to think is bad,” he said, “but is actually quite delicious.” You cared nothing for décor. “There’s a shade of green,” he said, “that makes rooms bright in the daytime and dark at night.” In the city where you met, there were pockets of idleness he made sexy with conversation. He wasn’t look- ing for a project, he was looking for love, and you were ideal, not least in your willingness to be with a man so entranced by his own potential. In a tenement flat on Rose Street, when he lay beside you and held your hand in his sleep, you stared up at the ceiling, seeing your own breath but feeling warmed by the idea he knew you well.