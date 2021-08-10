Cancel
Buckhannon, WV

Upshur County Relay for Life to hold smaller Relay event Saturday

By News Release
mybuckhannon.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCKHANNON, W.Va. –– Upshur County Relay for Life has modified Saturday’s event schedule due to an increase in COVID cases locally. Upshur Relay for Life chair Robin Oldaker said, “This decision was made with input from Upshur-Buckhannon Health Department, the American Cancer Society and our local Upshur County Relay for Life Committee. We believe that this is the safest decision for all to be able to have a modified event and still honor those fighting cancer and remember those who lost the battle with cancer.”

www.mybuckhannon.com

