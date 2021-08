The Miami Dolphins are playing football today, while it might not count in the standings, this is important and meaningful especially on offense. Believe it or not, when the Miami Dolphins take the field today in Chicago, the game is at 1:00 and on NFL Network, it will be the first pre-season game ever for Tua Tagovailoa. First for over half of his offensive line, first for Jaylen Waddle, and several others as well. Last year’s cancellation of all pre-season games put rookies in an awful situation last year.