Tenn. Nissan plant to close for 2 weeks due to chip shortage

By TOM KRISHER, , Associated Press
Journal-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — Nissan says its huge factory in Smyrna, Tennessee, will close for two weeks starting Monday due to computer chip shortages brought on by a coronavirus outbreak in Malaysia. The shutdown is among the longest at any U.S. auto plant of this size since the semiconductor shortage, which...

