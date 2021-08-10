Cancel
Environment

Dangerous heat through Friday. Heat index near 110 Thursday. Here's your forecast

WUSA9
 3 days ago

A heatwave will grip the DMV this week, with dangerous heat index values through Friday. The only relief will be in the form of afternoon isolated, strong storms. A cool down is forecast for the weekend.

Quick Forecast:
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, isolated strong p.m. storms. High: 94.
Tonight: Early, strong storm, partly cloudy and muggy. Low: 77.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, isolated strong p.m. storms. High: 95.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, humid and dangerously hot. High: 98.

Forecast Discussion:
Isolated, strong storms this evening. A few storms may be severe, with heave downpours and gusty winds. Damaging winds will be the primary severe threat.

The heat index will again eclipse 100 degrees Wednesday and 105 Thursday.

Detailed Forecast:
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, isolated, strong afternoon/evening storms. Highs: 92-95. Afternoon heat index 96-101.Winds: S 5-15.
Tonight: Early, strong storm, partly cloudy and muggy. Lows: 70s. Winds: SW - 10.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, isolated, strong afternoon/evening storms. Highs: 91 - 96. Winds: SW - 10. Heat Index: 100 - 105.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, humid and dangerously hot. Highs: 95 - 100. SW - 10. Heat Index: 105 - 110.

Extended Forecast:
Temperatures will stay hot all of the week. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible through the rest of the week. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s. Heat index values will rise to above 100 degrees both Thursday and Friday. Saturday looks hot too, with more numerous thunderstorms in our region. A cold front will bring a change to cooler 80s on Sunday.

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, some afternoon/evening strong storms. Highs: 94-98.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and still humid, scattered thunderstorms. Highs: 89-94.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, less humid. Highs: 84-87.

