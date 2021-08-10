Cancel
Politics

Biden says he respects Cuomo's decision to resign, governor has 'done a hell of a job'

By Victor Reklaitis
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he respected New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s intention to resign over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations but the situation was sad. "I respect the decision he made," Biden said. "He's done a hell of a job, and I mean both on everything from access to voting to infrastructure -- to a whole range of things. That's why it's so sad," Biden added.

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news.

