Biden says he respects Cuomo's decision to resign, governor has 'done a hell of a job'
President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he respected New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s intention to resign over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations but the situation was sad. "I respect the decision he made," Biden said. "He's done a hell of a job, and I mean both on everything from access to voting to infrastructure -- to a whole range of things. That's why it's so sad," Biden added.www.marketwatch.com
