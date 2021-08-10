Cancel
Do PS5 SSD upgrades require a heatsink?

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGames take up a lot of storage space, which could be bad news for PlayStation 5 owners. Fortunately, it’s possible to upgrade the storage in Sony’s latest console by installing an M.2 SSD. The catch is that the drive must be fast enough, small enough, and stay cool enough to keep up with the rest of the hardware. Cooling is of particular importance due to the speed these drives run, but the added cost can be a nuisance. Is it safe to save a few bucks and skip the heatsink?

