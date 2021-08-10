Do PS5 SSD upgrades require a heatsink?

Earlier this week, Sony officially began rolling out its first software beta update for the PS5. While this brought with it a number of improvements and optimisations, however, the key focus of the news was that the M.2 SSD storage expansion slot on the console had finally been unlocked. – The only problem that this created was that it was still more than a little unclear as to exactly which M.2 SSD’s would work with it. While Sony cited that a minimum read speed of 5,300MBps was ideal, they didn’t go as far as confirming any specific models and even said that even if this remit was met, not all SSDs would work.