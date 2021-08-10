Cancel
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Police Department report fatal shooting on Eye Street

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
 3 days ago
The Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Eye Street between 2nd and 3rd streets.

According to BPD, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was declared dead at the scene.

Shortly after, 40-year-old Jerrolyn Spotwood was arrested for alleged murder. This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

Officials speak on the rise in violence in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to 23ABC’s homicide tracker, there have been eight homicides in the last week in Bakersfield. "Ultimately it comes down to that there is a problem with violence in our community. It is not unique to Bakersfield, nationally we are seeing an elevation in that,” said Sergeant Robert Pair with Bakersfield Police Department.

