Bakersfield Police Department report fatal shooting on Eye Street

The Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Eye Street between 2nd and 3rd streets.

According to BPD, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was declared dead at the scene.

Shortly after, 40-year-old Jerrolyn Spotwood was arrested for alleged murder. This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.