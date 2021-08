Message queue is a very important tool in building micro services application systems that operate across different process spaces. It provides a non-blocking communication scheme between any two entities that supports asynchronous handling resulting in increased concurrency. As a part of an IoT-Edge project that I worked in the recent past, there was a need to enrich data produced by multiple sources. There were different enrichment methodologies needed and each of them was done by a specific but different process. This article describes the problem scenario where the Multi-Input-Multi-Output (MIMO) message queue was used and gives a detailed overview of the implementation that multiplexes messages between more than one publishers (or producers) and subscribers (or consumers).