Man sentenced for crash that killed teen in Virginia Beach

A 20-year-old man was sentenced to 11 years in prison for a Virginia Beach crash that left an 18-year-old woman dead last summer.

Bryce Turner Marl pleaded guilty for the crash that claimed the life of Arden Zuwallack. Prosecutors said on the night of August 7, 2020, Marl was driving a Toyota 4Runner on the North Landing Bridge when he left the roadway, hitting signboards, trees, and a wooden light pole, causing the SUV to roll over.

A witness said the SUV had been driving about 70 mph in a 35 mph zone and was on the wrong side of the road.

First responders found Marl in the driver's seat and Zuwallack in the front passenger seat. Marl reportedly seemed confused and smelled of alcohol. Police found multiple cans of alcohol and a bag with marijuana residue inside the SUV.

Both were taken to the hospital. A blood test showed Marl's Blood Alcohol Content was .187, more than double the legal limit. Marl told medical personnel he had been drinking and smoking marijuana before the crash, which he could not remember happening.

Prosecutors said that in a recorded jailhouse phone call, Marl admitted to driving drunk for over two years, including driving on North Landing Road several times.

Marl's passenger, had serious injuries and never regained consciousness. She died at the hospital on August 13, 2020.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Marl to 20 years in prison with nine suspended for aggravated involuntary manslaughter, leaving him 11 years to serve. His license was also suspended indefinitely.