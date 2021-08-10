Cancel
Business

LBMC launches Growth and Innovation practice

By Joel Stinnett
Nashville Business Journal
 4 days ago
“I think there are very few businesses out there right now that don’t have a necessity to re-examine some of their core business tenants, because some things that we thought were true regarding our business we have found out is not the case. And I don’t think we’re alone in that," LBMC CEO Jeff Drummonds said.

Nashville Business Journal

Nashville, TN
The Nashville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/nashville
